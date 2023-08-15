How to Watch the Mariners vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 15
Emerson Hancock and Jordan Lyles will each get the start when the Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals square off on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 13th in MLB action with 142 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 20th in baseball with a .400 slugging percentage.
- The Mariners rank 25th in MLB with a .235 batting average.
- Seattle is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (537 total).
- The Mariners' .314 on-base percentage is 20th in baseball.
- Mariners hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.
- Seattle's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- The Mariners have the first-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.173).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hancock (0-0) makes the start for the Mariners, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/9/2023
|Padres
|W 6-1
|Home
|Emerson Hancock
|Yu Darvish
|8/11/2023
|Orioles
|W 9-2
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kyle Gibson
|8/12/2023
|Orioles
|L 1-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Cole Irvin
|8/13/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Kyle Bradish
|8/14/2023
|Royals
|L 7-6
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Brady Singer
|8/15/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Emerson Hancock
|Jordan Lyles
|8/16/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Alec Marsh
|8/17/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Angel Zerpa
|8/18/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Hunter Brown
|8/19/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|J.P. France
|8/20/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Emerson Hancock
|Jose Urquidy
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.