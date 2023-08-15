The Seattle Mariners (63-55) will look to Julio Rodriguez when they visit Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (39-81) at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, August 15. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Mariners (-145). The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Mariners vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock - SEA (0-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (3-13, 6.06 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Mariners and Royals game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Mariners (-145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $16.90 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Julio Rodríguez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Mariners vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 77 times this season and won 42, or 54.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Mariners have a 21-19 record (winning 52.5% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The Royals have won in 35, or 33%, of the 106 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 29 times in 85 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Mariners vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Ty France 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+185) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 3rd Win AL West +1100 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.