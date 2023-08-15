You can see player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others on the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals heading into their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium.

Mariners vs. Royals Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 27 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 37 walks and 71 RBI (124 total hits). He's also swiped 28 bases.

He has a slash line of .257/.319/.435 on the season.

Rodriguez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .208 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and nine RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 14 2-for-5 1 0 4 3 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

France Stats

Ty France has 109 hits with 27 doubles, nine home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .252/.330/.376 on the year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 12 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has collected 132 hits with 22 doubles, seven triples, 22 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with 34 stolen bases.

He has a .277/.318/.492 slash line so far this year.

Witt Jr. will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .415 with three doubles, four home runs, four walks and 10 RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 14 4-for-5 3 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Red Sox Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 103 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 16 walks and 53 RBI.

He has a .251/.295/.437 slash line on the year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Aug. 14 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 4-for-4 2 1 4 8 at Red Sox Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

