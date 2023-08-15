Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Royals - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (.115 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Royals.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Read More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .221 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Ford has gotten a hit in 20 of 52 games this year (38.5%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (13.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.3% of his games this season, and 7.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 15 games this year (28.8%), Ford has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26.9% of his games this year (14 of 52), with two or more runs four times (7.7%).
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|.226
|AVG
|.218
|.294
|OBP
|.287
|.484
|SLG
|.513
|6
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|11
|25/5
|K/BB
|30/7
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.14 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles (3-13) takes the mound for the Royals in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 6.06 ERA in 126 1/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed eight innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.06 ERA ranks 61st, 1.266 WHIP ranks 39th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 57th.
