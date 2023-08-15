The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (.115 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Royals.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .221 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Ford has gotten a hit in 20 of 52 games this year (38.5%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (13.5%).

He has hit a home run in 17.3% of his games this season, and 7.1% of his plate appearances.

In 15 games this year (28.8%), Ford has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26.9% of his games this year (14 of 52), with two or more runs four times (7.7%).

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 27 .226 AVG .218 .294 OBP .287 .484 SLG .513 6 XBH 11 5 HR 6 13 RBI 11 25/5 K/BB 30/7 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings