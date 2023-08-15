Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Royals - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After hitting .278 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Jordan Lyles) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .242.
- In 62.4% of his games this season (73 of 117), Hernandez has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (24.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 16 games this year (13.7%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 41 games this season (35.0%), with two or more RBI in 17 of them (14.5%).
- He has scored in 41 games this year (35.0%), including six multi-run games (5.1%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|56
|.223
|AVG
|.261
|.274
|OBP
|.305
|.380
|SLG
|.437
|20
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|32
|79/14
|K/BB
|70/12
|2
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.14).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 23rd of the season. He is 3-13 with a 6.06 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw eight innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (6.06), 39th in WHIP (1.266), and 57th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers.
