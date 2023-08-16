Cal Raleigh vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Cal Raleigh (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be James McArthur. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Royals.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: James McArthur
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh leads Seattle with 79 hits, batting .219 this season with 38 extra-base hits.
- In 54.8% of his games this season (57 of 104), Raleigh has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (20.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games this season, and 5% of his chances at the plate.
- Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 29.8% of his games this season (31 of 104), with more than one RBI 15 times (14.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 44 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.237
|AVG
|.200
|.304
|OBP
|.296
|.462
|SLG
|.411
|20
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|23
|52/17
|K/BB
|61/24
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 149 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- McArthur starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
- The 26-year-old righty has five appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- Over his five games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .444 against him. He has a 13.50 ERA and averages 3 strikeouts per nine innings.
