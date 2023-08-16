Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take the field on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium against James McArthur, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB action with 146 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 17th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage.

The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.236).

Seattle has the No. 15 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (547 total runs).

The Mariners rank 20th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Seattle's 3.74 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.178).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Castillo heads into the outing with 13 quality starts under his belt this year.

Castillo is seeking his 25th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per appearance on the mound.

He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Orioles W 9-2 Home Luis Castillo Kyle Gibson 8/12/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Home George Kirby Cole Irvin 8/13/2023 Orioles L 5-3 Home Bryce Miller Kyle Bradish 8/14/2023 Royals L 7-6 Away Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/15/2023 Royals W 10-8 Away Emerson Hancock Jordan Lyles 8/16/2023 Royals - Away Luis Castillo James McArthur 8/17/2023 Royals - Away George Kirby Angel Zerpa 8/18/2023 Astros - Away Bryce Miller Hunter Brown 8/19/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert J.P. France 8/20/2023 Astros - Away Emerson Hancock Jose Urquidy 8/21/2023 White Sox - Away Luis Castillo Touki Toussaint

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.