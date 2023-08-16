The Kansas City Royals (39-82) will look to Maikel Garcia, currently on a 17-game hitting streak, versus the Seattle Mariners (64-55) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Kauffman Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (8-7) to the mound, while James McArthur will get the nod for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (8-7, 3.20 ERA) vs McArthur - KC (0-0, 13.50 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners' Castillo (8-7) will make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.20 and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .212 in 24 games this season.

He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 13 of them.

Castillo has 24 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 24 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James McArthur

McArthur makes his first start of the season for the Royals.

The 26-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.

In five appearances this season, he has compiled a 13.50 ERA and averages 3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .444 against him.

James McArthur vs. Mariners

The Mariners rank 15th in runs scored in the league (547) this season and are batting .236 while hitting 146 home runs (12th in the league).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.