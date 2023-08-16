The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter James McArthur and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 4-for-6 with a double and a home run) against the Royals.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ty France At The Plate

France has 28 doubles, 10 home runs and 30 walks while batting .257.

France has picked up a hit in 61.2% of his 116 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.7% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (7.8%), homering in 2% of his trips to the dish.

France has driven home a run in 36 games this year (31%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 44% of his games this year (51 of 116), with two or more runs 11 times (9.5%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 53 .256 AVG .259 .339 OBP .329 .423 SLG .354 24 XBH 14 7 HR 3 30 RBI 19 44/17 K/BB 41/13 1 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings