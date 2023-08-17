Watch the opening round of the 2023 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) in Olympia Fields, Illinois on Thursday, August 17, playing at 7,366 yards as a par-70 with $20M in prize money on the line. The most recent champ at this event was Patrick Cantlay.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 BMW Championship

Start Time: 9:26 AM ET

9:26 AM ET Venue: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par/Distance: Par 70/7,366 yards

Par 70/7,366 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

BMW Championship Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank

Want to place a bet on the BMW Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

BMW Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 9:26 AM ET Brendon Todd, JT Poston 1:38 PM ET Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler 1:27 PM ET Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland 1:16 PM ET Tony Finau, Taylor Moore 1:05 PM ET Si Woo Kim, Joohyung Kim 12:54 PM ET Collin Morikawa, Jason Day 12:43 PM ET Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners 12:27 PM ET Sam Burns, Chris Kirk 12:16 PM ET Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy 12:05 PM ET Lee Hodges, Seamus Power

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.