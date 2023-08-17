After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Josh Rojas and the Seattle Mariners take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Angel Zerpa) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa

Angel Zerpa TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 14 doubles, a home run and 20 walks while batting .225.

In 47.8% of his 67 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Rojas has driven in a run in 21 games this year (31.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34.3% of his games this season (23 of 67), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 23 .211 AVG .253 .289 OBP .298 .281 SLG .320 8 XBH 5 0 HR 0 12 RBI 14 36/13 K/BB 15/5 3 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings