After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Josh Rojas and the Seattle Mariners take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Angel Zerpa) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has 14 doubles, a home run and 20 walks while batting .225.
  • In 47.8% of his 67 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this season.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in 21 games this year (31.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 34.3% of his games this season (23 of 67), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 23
.211 AVG .253
.289 OBP .298
.281 SLG .320
8 XBH 5
0 HR 0
12 RBI 14
36/13 K/BB 15/5
3 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.15 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (150 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Zerpa takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Royals.
  • The 23-year-old southpaw has pitched out of the bullpen four times this season.
  • In four games this season, he has a 7.71 ERA and 2.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .308 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.