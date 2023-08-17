Thursday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (65-55) and the Kansas City Royals (39-83) clashing at Kauffman Stadium (on August 17) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Mariners.

The probable starters are George Kirby (10-8) for the Mariners and Angel Zerpa (1-1) for the Royals.

Mariners vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 79 times this season and won 44, or 55.7%, of those games.

This season Seattle has won 10 of its 12 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 15th in the majors with 553 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule