Mariners vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 17
Thursday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (65-55) and the Kansas City Royals (39-83) clashing at Kauffman Stadium (on August 17) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Mariners.
The probable starters are George Kirby (10-8) for the Mariners and Angel Zerpa (1-1) for the Royals.
Mariners vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
- The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 79 times this season and won 44, or 55.7%, of those games.
- This season Seattle has won 10 of its 12 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle ranks 15th in the majors with 553 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 12
|Orioles
|L 1-0
|George Kirby vs Cole Irvin
|August 13
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Bryce Miller vs Kyle Bradish
|August 14
|@ Royals
|L 7-6
|Logan Gilbert vs Brady Singer
|August 15
|@ Royals
|W 10-8
|Emerson Hancock vs Jordan Lyles
|August 16
|@ Royals
|W 6-5
|Luis Castillo vs James McArthur
|August 17
|@ Royals
|-
|George Kirby vs Angel Zerpa
|August 18
|@ Astros
|-
|Bryce Miller vs J.P. France
|August 19
|@ Astros
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Framber Valdez
|August 20
|@ Astros
|-
|Emerson Hancock vs Hunter Brown
|August 21
|@ White Sox
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Touki Toussaint
|August 22
|@ White Sox
|-
|George Kirby vs Mike Clevinger
