The Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals will meet on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET, with Ty France and Bobby Witt Jr. among those expected to produce at the plate.

Mariners vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET
TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 12th in MLB action with 147 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 17th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage.

The Mariners' .237 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (553 total).

The Mariners' .316 on-base percentage is 19th in baseball.

Mariners hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in baseball.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Seattle has a 3.75 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.179).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 24th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.11 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed nine scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Kirby is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Kirby is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 frames per appearance on the hill.

In five of his 23 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Home George Kirby Cole Irvin 8/13/2023 Orioles L 5-3 Home Bryce Miller Kyle Bradish 8/14/2023 Royals L 7-6 Away Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/15/2023 Royals W 10-8 Away Emerson Hancock Jordan Lyles 8/16/2023 Royals W 6-5 Away Luis Castillo James McArthur 8/17/2023 Royals - Away George Kirby Angel Zerpa 8/18/2023 Astros - Away Bryce Miller J.P. France 8/19/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert Framber Valdez 8/20/2023 Astros - Away Emerson Hancock Hunter Brown 8/21/2023 White Sox - Away Luis Castillo Touki Toussaint 8/22/2023 White Sox - Away George Kirby Mike Clevinger

