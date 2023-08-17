How to Watch the Mariners vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 17
The Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals will meet on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET, with Ty France and Bobby Witt Jr. among those expected to produce at the plate.
Mariners vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 12th in MLB action with 147 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 17th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage.
- The Mariners' .237 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (553 total).
- The Mariners' .316 on-base percentage is 19th in baseball.
- Mariners hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in baseball.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- Seattle has a 3.75 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.179).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 24th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.11 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed nine scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Kirby is seeking his third quality start in a row.
- Kirby is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 frames per appearance on the hill.
- In five of his 23 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/12/2023
|Orioles
|L 1-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Cole Irvin
|8/13/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Kyle Bradish
|8/14/2023
|Royals
|L 7-6
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Brady Singer
|8/15/2023
|Royals
|W 10-8
|Away
|Emerson Hancock
|Jordan Lyles
|8/16/2023
|Royals
|W 6-5
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|James McArthur
|8/17/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Angel Zerpa
|8/18/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|J.P. France
|8/19/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Framber Valdez
|8/20/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Emerson Hancock
|Hunter Brown
|8/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Touki Toussaint
|8/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Mike Clevinger
