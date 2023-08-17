On Thursday, August 17, Julio Rodriguez's Seattle Mariners (65-55) visit Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (39-83) at Kauffman Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +180 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Mariners vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (10-8, 3.11 ERA) vs Angel Zerpa - KC (1-1, 7.71 ERA)

Mariners vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 79 games this season and won 44 (55.7%) of those contests.

The Mariners have a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 5-3 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with 35 wins in the 108 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win seven times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 3rd Win AL West +2000 - 3rd

