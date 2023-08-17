Bobby Witt Jr. and Julio Rodriguez are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Kansas City Royals and the Seattle Mariners meet at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday (beginning at 2:10 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Royals Game Info

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has recorded 129 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He has a .261/.323/.437 slash line so far this season.

Rodriguez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .308 with three doubles, a walk and seven RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 16 4-for-6 1 0 2 5 2 at Royals Aug. 15 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals Aug. 14 2-for-5 1 0 4 3 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

France Stats

Ty France has 114 hits with 28 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .259/.341/.391 so far this year.

France heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, six walks and four RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 16 1-for-1 1 0 1 1 0 at Royals Aug. 15 4-for-6 1 1 3 8 0 at Royals Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 12 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 133 hits with 22 doubles, seven triples, 23 home runs, 27 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 34 bases.

He's slashing .274/.315/.491 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 16 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 15 1-for-4 2 1 4 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 4-for-5 3 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 107 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs, 16 walks and 54 RBI.

He's slashing .255/.298/.437 so far this season.

Perez takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .476 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 15 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 14 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 4-for-4 2 1 4 8

