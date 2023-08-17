The Kansas City Royals (39-83) will look to Maikel Garcia, currently on an 18-game hitting streak, versus the Seattle Mariners (65-55) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday, at Kauffman Stadium.

The probable starters are George Kirby (10-8) for the Mariners and Angel Zerpa (1-1) for the Royals.

Mariners vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (10-8, 3.11 ERA) vs Zerpa - KC (1-1, 7.71 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (10-8) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed three hits in nine scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.11 and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .239 in 23 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Kirby has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Angel Zerpa

Zerpa will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

The 23-year-old southpaw has four appearances in relief this season.

In four games this season, he has compiled a 7.71 ERA and averages 2.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .308 against him.

