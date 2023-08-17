USC versus Michigan in a Women's College Soccer match is one of many strong options on Thursday's soccer slate.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Women's College Soccer: USC vs Michigan

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Penn State vs North Carolina

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Técnico Universitario vs Emelec

League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Oregon vs Baylor

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer:

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Colorado vs Northern Colorado

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Concacaf Central American Cup Soccer: CD Motagua vs Olancho

League: Concacaf Central American Cup Soccer

Concacaf Central American Cup Soccer Game Time: 9:56 PM ET

9:56 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: UCLA vs Georgia

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Washington State vs Eastern Washington

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!