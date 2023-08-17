Teoscar Hernandez and his .359 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (63 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Kansas City Royals and Angel Zerpa on August 17 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has 21 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 27 walks while batting .248.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in 74 of 119 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.

In 14.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.1% of his games this season, Hernandez has picked up at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (15.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 42 times this season (35.3%), including six games with multiple runs (5.0%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 58 .223 AVG .274 .274 OBP .317 .380 SLG .461 20 XBH 21 8 HR 10 28 RBI 36 79/14 K/BB 72/13 2 SB 3

