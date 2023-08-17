On Thursday, Ty France (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 159 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Angel Zerpa. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa

Angel Zerpa TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .259 with 28 doubles, 10 home runs and 33 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 107th in slugging.

France has gotten a hit in 72 of 117 games this season (61.5%), including 31 multi-hit games (26.5%).

He has homered in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 117), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

France has driven in a run in 37 games this season (31.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 54 .256 AVG .263 .339 OBP .343 .423 SLG .357 24 XBH 14 7 HR 3 30 RBI 20 44/17 K/BB 41/16 1 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings