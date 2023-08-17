Ty France vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Thursday, Ty France (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 159 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Angel Zerpa. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .259 with 28 doubles, 10 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 107th in slugging.
- France has gotten a hit in 72 of 117 games this season (61.5%), including 31 multi-hit games (26.5%).
- He has homered in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 117), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- France has driven in a run in 37 games this season (31.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.4%.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|54
|.256
|AVG
|.263
|.339
|OBP
|.343
|.423
|SLG
|.357
|24
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|20
|44/17
|K/BB
|41/16
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.15).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (150 total, 1.2 per game).
- Zerpa will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 23-year-old southpaw has four appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- He has a 7.71 ERA and 2.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .308 against him over his four appearances this season.
