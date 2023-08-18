Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take the field on Friday at Minute Maid Park against J.P. France, who will start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mariners +120 moneyline odds. The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -145 +120 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Mariners have been favored twice and won each contest.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Mariners' past 10 games. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Seattle's past four games has been 8.9, a span in which the Mariners and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (47.2%) in those games.

Seattle has a record of 4-7, a 36.4% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Seattle have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 60 of 121 chances this season.

In 14 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 4-10-0 against the spread.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-28 32-27 22-19 43-34 49-40 16-13

