In the series opener on Friday, August 18, J.P. France will take the mound for the Houston Astros (70-52) as they square off against the Seattle Mariners (66-55), who will answer with Bryce Miller. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Astros have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +125. The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (9-3, 2.74 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (7-4, 4.04 ERA)

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 49 out of the 82 games, or 59.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have gone 29-12 (winning 70.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Mariners have won in 17, or 47.2%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Mariners have won four of eight games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+150) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+160) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+170) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+175)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 3rd Win AL West +1400 - 3rd

