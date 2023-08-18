The Seattle Storm (9-21) will look to Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 24.1 points per game) going up against Napheesa Collier (third in league, 21.4) and the Minnesota Lynx (14-16) on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

Storm vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Key Stats for Storm vs. Lynx

Seattle scores 6.5 fewer points per game (78.3) than Minnesota give up (84.8).

Seattle is shooting 41% from the field, four% lower than the 45% Minnesota's opponents have shot this season.

This season, the Storm have a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45% from the field.

Seattle is hitting 34.8% of its shots from deep, which is just 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 35% Minnesota's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Storm are 6-8 in games when the team hits more than 35% of their three-point attempts.

Minnesota and Seattle rebound at around the same rate, with Minnesota averaging 0.5 fewer rebounds per game.

Storm Recent Performance

The Storm have played worse offensively over their past 10 games, compiling 76.8 points per contest, 1.5 fewer points their than season average of 78.3.

In its last 10 games, Seattle is surrendering 77.7 points per game, compared to its season average of 83.5 points allowed.

The Storm are draining 1.4 fewer treys per game over their previous 10 games (7) compared to their season average (8.4), and they are delivering a worse three-point percentage over their last 10 contests (32.9%) compared to their season mark (34.8%).

