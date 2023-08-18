On Friday, Ty France (.563 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Royals.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Minute Maid Park

Ty France At The Plate

Ty France is batting .256 with 28 doubles, 10 home runs and 33 walks.

Ty France has gotten at least one hit in 61.0% of his games this season (72 of 118), with at least two hits 31 times (26.3%).

In 7.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Ty France has had an RBI in 37 games this year (31.4%), including nine multi-RBI outings (7.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 52 of 118 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 55 .256 AVG .257 .339 OBP .336 .423 SLG .349 24 XBH 14 7 HR 3 30 RBI 20 44/17 K/BB 43/16 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings