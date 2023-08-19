Cal Raleigh vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Astros Player Props
|Mariners vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mariners vs Astros
|Mariners vs Astros Odds
|Mariners vs Astros Prediction
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 18 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .221.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 59 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has gone deep in 16.8% of his games this year, and 5.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 33 games this season (30.8%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (15.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this year (43.0%), including nine multi-run games (8.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Mariners Players vs the Astros
- Click Here for Teoscar Hernández
- Click Here for Sam Haggerty
- Click Here for Eugenio Suárez
- Click Here for Julio Rodríguez
- Click Here for Dylan Moore
- Click Here for Ty France
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.237
|AVG
|.205
|.304
|OBP
|.297
|.462
|SLG
|.443
|20
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|11
|28
|RBI
|26
|52/17
|K/BB
|66/24
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.76).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (148 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez (9-8) is aiming for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Astros in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.31 ERA in 149 2/3 innings pitched, with 148 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 7 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 14th, 1.082 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 30th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.