On Saturday, Dylan Moore (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Moore? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is batting .205 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks.

In 34.4% of his 32 games this season, Moore has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 32), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Moore has driven in a run in eight games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 32 games (28.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .200 AVG .209 .282 OBP .320 .429 SLG .535 5 XBH 6 1 HR 4 6 RBI 6 13/3 K/BB 21/5 1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings