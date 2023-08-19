Saturday's contest between the Houston Astros (70-53) and Seattle Mariners (67-55) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on August 19.

The Astros will look to Framber Valdez (9-8) against the Mariners and Logan Gilbert (10-5).

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.

When it comes to the over/under, Seattle and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Mariners' past 10 matchups.

The Mariners have been victorious in 18, or 48.6%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Seattle has a mark of 4-4 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (561 total), Seattle is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.72 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Mariners Schedule