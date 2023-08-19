Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will try to knock off Ty France and the Seattle Mariners when the teams square off on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners' 151 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 378 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 17th in MLB with a .406 slugging percentage this season.

The Mariners rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Seattle has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 561 (4.6 per game).

The Mariners have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.9 strikeouts per game.

Seattle strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.72 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.172 WHIP this season, first-best in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert (10-5) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

Gilbert has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 24 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/14/2023 Royals L 7-6 Away Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/15/2023 Royals W 10-8 Away Emerson Hancock Jordan Lyles 8/16/2023 Royals W 6-5 Away Luis Castillo James McArthur 8/17/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away George Kirby Angel Zerpa 8/18/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Bryce Miller J.P. France 8/19/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert Framber Valdez 8/20/2023 Astros - Away Emerson Hancock Hunter Brown 8/21/2023 White Sox - Away Luis Castillo Touki Toussaint 8/22/2023 White Sox - Away George Kirby Mike Clevinger 8/23/2023 White Sox - Away Bryce Miller Michael Kopech 8/25/2023 Royals - Home Logan Gilbert Brady Singer

