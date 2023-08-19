When the Houston Astros (70-53) and Seattle Mariners (67-55) meet at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, August 19, Framber Valdez will get the ball for the Astros, while the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert to the mound. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +125. The total for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (9-8, 3.31 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (10-5, 3.80 ERA)

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 49, or 59%, of the 83 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Astros have a 31-19 record (winning 62% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 60% chance to win.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (48.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+140) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Dylan Moore 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Brian O'Keefe 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 3rd Win AL West +1300 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.