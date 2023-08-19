Teoscar Hernández vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Astros.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .252 with 23 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 27 walks.
- In 76 of 121 games this year (62.8%) Hernandez has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).
- In 14.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has driven home a run in 43 games this season (35.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 42 times this year (34.7%), including six games with multiple runs (5.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|60
|.223
|AVG
|.280
|.274
|OBP
|.322
|.380
|SLG
|.469
|20
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|36
|79/14
|K/BB
|76/13
|2
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.76 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (148 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.31 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the lefty went 7 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 14th, 1.082 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 30th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.