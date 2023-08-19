The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Astros.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .252 with 23 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 27 walks.

In 76 of 121 games this year (62.8%) Hernandez has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).

In 14.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has driven home a run in 43 games this season (35.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 42 times this year (34.7%), including six games with multiple runs (5.0%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 60 .223 AVG .280 .274 OBP .322 .380 SLG .469 20 XBH 23 8 HR 10 28 RBI 36 79/14 K/BB 76/13 2 SB 3

