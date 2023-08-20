Spain vs. England: Women’s World Cup Final Odds, Stats and Live Stream - August 20
In the 2023 Women's World Cup final, on August 20 at 6:00 AM ET, Spain will play England. These teams advanced past Sweden and Australia, respectively, in the semifinals.
The odds of Spain winning the World Cup are +166. The odds for England are +187. The over/under for this match is 2.5 goals.
Spain vs. England Game Info
- Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Time: 6:00 AM ET
- Location: Sydney, Australia
- Venue: ANZ Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC Universo
- Total: 2.5
- Spain Moneyline: +166
- England Moneyline: +187
Spain vs. England World Cup Betting Insights
- These two teams average five goals per match between them, 2.5 more than this game's over/under.
- These teams together allow 1.7 goals per game, 0.8 fewer than this game's total.
- Spain is 5-0-1 when favored on the moneyline this tournament.
- Spain has played as a moneyline favorite of +166 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they won.
- England is an underdog for the first time this tournament.
- England has not entered a game this tournament with longer moneyline odds than +187.
Spain World Cup Stats
England World Cup Stats
- In four Women's World Cup matches for England, Lauren James has three goals (sixth in Women's World Cup play) with three assists.
- Alessia Russo has three goals and one assist for England in Women's World Cup.
- Lauren Hemp has three goals and one assist for England in Women's World Cup.
- In Women's World Cup, Rachel Daly has one goal (in six matches) and one assist.
Spain vs. England Recent Performance
- So far this year, Spain is 11-0-2 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +35. In 2022, it went 6-5-2 in such matches (+16 goal differential).
- Spain's last game was a victory, 2-1 over Sweden, taking 12 shots and outshooting by seven.
- So far this year, England is 9-1-1 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +13. In 2022, it went 9-3-0 in such matches (+29 goal differential).
- On August 16 in its last game, England defeated Australia 3-1. England outshot Australia 14 to 11.
Spain Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Misa Rodriguez
|24
|1
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Ona Batlle
|24
|2
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Teresa Abilleira Duenas
|23
|3
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Irene Paredes
|32
|4
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Ivana Andres
|29
|5
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Aitana Bonmati
|25
|6
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Irene Guerrero
|26
|7
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Mariona
|27
|8
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Esther Gonzalez
|30
|9
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Jennifer Hermoso
|33
|10
|CF Pachuca (Mexico)
|Alexia Putellas
|29
|11
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Oihane Hernandez
|23
|12
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Enith Salon
|21
|13
|Valencia CF (Spain)
|Laia Codina
|23
|14
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Eva Navarro
|22
|15
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Maria Perez
|21
|16
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Alba Redondo
|26
|17
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Salma Paralluelo
|19
|18
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Olga Carmona
|23
|19
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Rocio Galvez
|26
|20
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Claudia Zornoza Sanchez
|32
|21
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Athenea Del Castillo
|22
|22
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Cata Coll
|22
|23
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
England Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Mary Earps
|30
|1
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Lucy Bronze
|31
|2
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Niamh Charles
|24
|3
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Keira Walsh
|26
|4
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Alex Greenwood
|29
|5
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Millie Bright
|29
|6
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Lauren James
|21
|7
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Georgia Stanway
|24
|8
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Rachel Daly
|31
|9
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Ella Toone
|23
|10
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Lauren Hemp
|23
|11
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Jordan Nobbs
|30
|12
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Hannah Hampton
|22
|13
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Lotte Wubben-Moy
|24
|14
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Esme Morgan
|22
|15
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Jessica Carter
|25
|16
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Laura Coombs
|32
|17
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Chloe Kelly
|25
|18
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Bethany England
|29
|19
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
|Katie Zelem
|27
|20
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Ellie Roebuck
|23
|21
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Katie Robinson
|21
|22
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Alessia Russo
|24
|23
|Manchester United WFC (England)
