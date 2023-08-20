The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh has 18 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .221.
  • Raleigh has gotten a hit in 60 of 108 games this year (55.6%), including 22 multi-hit games (20.4%).
  • In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (31.5%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those games (14.8%).
  • In 42.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 54
.237 AVG .205
.304 OBP .294
.462 SLG .437
20 XBH 21
11 HR 11
28 RBI 27
52/17 K/BB 67/24
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
  • The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (151 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Astros will send Brown (9-8) out for his 23rd start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-8 with a 4.24 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander threw two scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering one hit.
  • The 24-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 41st, 1.285 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
