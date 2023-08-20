Dylan Moore and his .394 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (75 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros and Hunter Brown on August 20 at 1:05 PM ET.

He mashed two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Astros.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

  • Moore is hitting .220 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks.
  • Moore has had a hit in 12 of 33 games this year (36.4%), including multiple hits five times (15.2%).
  • He has homered in five games this year (15.2%), homering in 7.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 27.3% of his games this season, Moore has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 10 of 33 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Other Mariners Players vs the Astros

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 18
.200 AVG .234
.282 OBP .345
.429 SLG .660
5 XBH 8
1 HR 6
6 RBI 9
13/3 K/BB 22/6
1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 151 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • The Astros are sending Brown (9-8) out for his 23rd start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-8 with a 4.24 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up one hit.
  • The 24-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.24), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 15th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
