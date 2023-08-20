Dylan Moore vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Dylan Moore and his .394 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (75 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros and Hunter Brown on August 20 at 1:05 PM ET.
He mashed two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Astros.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is hitting .220 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Moore has had a hit in 12 of 33 games this year (36.4%), including multiple hits five times (15.2%).
- He has homered in five games this year (15.2%), homering in 7.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 27.3% of his games this season, Moore has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 10 of 33 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.200
|AVG
|.234
|.282
|OBP
|.345
|.429
|SLG
|.660
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|6
|RBI
|9
|13/3
|K/BB
|22/6
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 151 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Astros are sending Brown (9-8) out for his 23rd start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-8 with a 4.24 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up one hit.
- The 24-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.24), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 15th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
