Dylan Moore and his .394 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (75 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros and Hunter Brown on August 20 at 1:05 PM ET.

He mashed two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Astros.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Moore? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is hitting .220 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks.

Moore has had a hit in 12 of 33 games this year (36.4%), including multiple hits five times (15.2%).

He has homered in five games this year (15.2%), homering in 7.4% of his plate appearances.

In 27.3% of his games this season, Moore has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 10 of 33 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Mariners Players vs the Astros

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .200 AVG .234 .282 OBP .345 .429 SLG .660 5 XBH 8 1 HR 6 6 RBI 9 13/3 K/BB 22/6 1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings