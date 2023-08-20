Josh Rojas vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
After batting .207 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Rojas and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros (who will start Hunter Brown) at 1:05 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .221 with 14 doubles, a home run and 20 walks.
- Rojas has had a hit in 32 of 68 games this season (47.1%), including multiple hits 13 times (19.1%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- In 30.9% of his games this season, Rojas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.8% of his games this season (23 of 68), with two or more runs six times (8.8%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|6
|.211
|AVG
|.158
|.289
|OBP
|.200
|.281
|SLG
|.316
|8
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|3
|36/13
|K/BB
|7/1
|3
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (151 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brown (9-8) is going for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Astros in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.24 ERA in 125 1/3 innings pitched, with 138 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up one hit.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.24), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 15th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
