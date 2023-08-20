When the Houston Astros (70-54) and Seattle Mariners (68-55) match up at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, August 20, Hunter Brown will get the call for the Astros, while the Mariners will send Emerson Hancock to the mound. The game will start at 1:05 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +145. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (9-8, 4.24 ERA) vs Hancock - SEA (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Mariners' game against the Astros but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Mariners (+145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Mariners to defeat the Astros with those odds, and the Mariners emerge with the victory, you'd get back $24.50.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Julio Rodríguez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 84 games this season and won 49 (58.3%) of those contests.

The Astros have a record of 25-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (71.4% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were favored on the moneyline for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (50%) in those contests.

The Mariners have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Mariners have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 3rd Win AL West +1000 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.