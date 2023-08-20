Mike Ford, with a slugging percentage of .292 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, August 20 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford has six doubles, 12 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .219.

Ford has picked up a hit in 21 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (18.5%), and in 7.4% of his trips to the plate.

Ford has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 of 54 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .226 AVG .214 .294 OBP .287 .484 SLG .524 6 XBH 12 5 HR 7 13 RBI 12 25/5 K/BB 31/7 0 SB 0

