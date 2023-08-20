Storm vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Target Center, Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (9-22) battle Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (15-16), beginning at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Storm vs. Lynx matchup.
Storm vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Storm vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lynx Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lynx (-4.5)
|161
|-180
|+150
|BetMGM
|Lynx (-4.5)
|161.5
|-185
|+150
|PointsBet
|Lynx (-4.5)
|161.5
|-200
|+150
|Tipico
|Lynx (-4.5)
|161.5
|-190
|+150
Storm vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Lynx have compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Storm have put together a 16-14-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Minnesota has been favored by 4.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Seattle has an ATS record of 12-10 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year.
- A total of 16 out of the Lynx's 31 games this season have gone over the point total.
- The Storm and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 30 times this year.
