Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (9-21) battle Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (14-16) on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Target Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Storm vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Storm vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Lynx 84 Storm 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-4.1)

Minnesota (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 163.1

Storm vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Seattle has 16 wins in 29 games against the spread this season.

This season, 12 of Seattle's 29 games have gone over the point total.

Storm Performance Insights

Offensively, the Storm are the second-worst team in the league (78.3 points per game). On defense, they are seventh (83.5 points conceded per game).

Seattle is fifth in the league in rebounds per game (34.6) and worst in rebounds conceded (36.2).

In terms of turnovers, the Storm are second-worst in the league in committing them (14.5 per game). And they are ranked fourth in forcing them (13.5 per game).

In 2023 the Storm are third-best in the league in 3-point makes (8.4 per game), and they rank No. 5 in 3-point percentage (34.8%).

In 2023 the Storm are eighth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.7 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (36%).

Seattle takes 35.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 30.2% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 64.4% of its shots, with 69.8% of its makes coming from there.

