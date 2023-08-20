Teoscar Hernández vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Sunday, Teoscar Hernandez (batting .405 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Astros.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 27 walks while batting .256.
- Hernandez has had a hit in 77 of 122 games this season (63.1%), including multiple hits 32 times (26.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.9% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has had an RBI in 44 games this year (36.1%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this season (35.2%), including six games with multiple runs (4.9%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|61
|.223
|AVG
|.287
|.274
|OBP
|.327
|.380
|SLG
|.480
|20
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|38
|79/14
|K/BB
|77/13
|2
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 151 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Brown will try for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.24 ERA and 138 strikeouts through 125 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the righty threw two scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 41st, 1.285 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
