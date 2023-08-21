Josh Rojas vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Josh Rojas and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .225 with 14 doubles, a home run and 20 walks.
- Rojas has gotten a hit in 33 of 69 games this season (47.8%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (20.3%).
- He has homered in one of 69 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Rojas has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year (24 of 69), with two or more runs seven times (10.1%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|.214
|AVG
|.208
|.267
|OBP
|.240
|.286
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|3
|3/1
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Toussaint (1-5) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.47 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.47, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
