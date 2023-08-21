After exiting in the round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open in her last tournament (losing to Karolina Muchova), Maria Sakkari will begin the US Open against Rebeka Masarova (in the round of 128). Sakkari's monyeline odds to win the tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center are +5000.

Sakkari at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Sakkari's Next Match

In the round of 128 of the US Open, on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET), Sakkari will play Masarova.

Maria Sakkari Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +5000

Sakkari Stats

Sakkari is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open, to No. 17-ranked Muchova, 3-6, 6-2, 3-6.

Sakkari has not won any of her 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 33-21.

Sakkari has a match record of 24-14 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Sakkari has played 54 matches and 23.0 games per match.

On hard courts, Sakkari has played 38 matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 23.8 games per match while winning 52.5% of games.

Sakkari has won 33.3% of her return games and 71.9% of her service games over the past 12 months.

On hard courts, Sakkari, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 71.8% of her service games and 33.4% of her return games.

