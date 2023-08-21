Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will try to defeat Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox when the teams meet on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 12th in baseball with 155 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Seattle ranks 16th in MLB with a .410 slugging percentage.

The Mariners rank 20th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

Seattle ranks 13th in runs scored with 578 (4.7 per game).

The Mariners rank 15th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' 10 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.

Seattle has a 3.73 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.178).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo will aim for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Mariners, his 26th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.29 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 150 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Castillo has 13 quality starts under his belt this season.

Castillo will try to prolong a 26-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).

In seven of his 25 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Royals W 6-5 Away Luis Castillo James McArthur 8/17/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away George Kirby Angel Zerpa 8/18/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Bryce Miller J.P. France 8/19/2023 Astros W 10-3 Away Logan Gilbert Framber Valdez 8/20/2023 Astros W 7-6 Away Emerson Hancock Hunter Brown 8/21/2023 White Sox - Away Luis Castillo Touki Toussaint 8/22/2023 White Sox - Away George Kirby Mike Clevinger 8/23/2023 White Sox - Away Bryce Miller Michael Kopech 8/25/2023 Royals - Home Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/26/2023 Royals - Home Emerson Hancock Jordan Lyles 8/27/2023 Royals - Home Luis Castillo -

