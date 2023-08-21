On Monday, Ty France (.474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Astros.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ty France At The Plate

France has 29 doubles, 10 home runs and 33 walks while batting .255.

In 61.2% of his 121 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.

He has homered in nine games this season (7.4%), homering in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

France has an RBI in 37 of 121 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 53 times this season (43.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 58 .256 AVG .254 .339 OBP .332 .423 SLG .345 24 XBH 15 7 HR 3 30 RBI 20 44/17 K/BB 48/16 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings