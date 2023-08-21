Ty France vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Ty France (.474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Astros.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ty France At The Plate
- France has 29 doubles, 10 home runs and 33 walks while batting .255.
- In 61.2% of his 121 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in nine games this season (7.4%), homering in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- France has an RBI in 37 of 121 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 53 times this season (43.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.9%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|58
|.256
|AVG
|.254
|.339
|OBP
|.332
|.423
|SLG
|.345
|24
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|20
|44/17
|K/BB
|48/16
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The White Sox will send Toussaint (1-5) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.47 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.47, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
