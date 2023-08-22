J.P. Crawford vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 102 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .378.
- He ranks 61st in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and 100th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Crawford has had a hit in 68 of 108 games this year (63%), including multiple hits 28 times (25.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 108), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has an RBI in 26 of 108 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 48 of 108 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|51
|.271
|AVG
|.254
|.384
|OBP
|.372
|.407
|SLG
|.407
|17
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|19
|46/37
|K/BB
|41/33
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.81).
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Clevinger (5-5) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 3.26 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .234 to opposing hitters.
