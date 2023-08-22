The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 102 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .378.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and 100th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Crawford has had a hit in 68 of 108 games this year (63%), including multiple hits 28 times (25.9%).

He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 108), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has an RBI in 26 of 108 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 48 of 108 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 51 .271 AVG .254 .384 OBP .372 .407 SLG .407 17 XBH 19 5 HR 5 19 RBI 19 46/37 K/BB 41/33 0 SB 1

