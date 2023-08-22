The Seattle Mariners, including Josh Rojas and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the White Sox.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .233 with 15 doubles, a home run and 20 walks.

Rojas has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 70 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Rojas has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (31.4%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (10%).

In 35.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 8 .211 AVG .276 .287 OBP .300 .281 SLG .414 9 XBH 2 0 HR 1 13 RBI 4 39/14 K/BB 8/1 3 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings