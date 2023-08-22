How to Watch the Mariners vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
Mariners vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 12th in MLB action with 159 total home runs.
- Seattle's .413 slugging percentage is 16th in baseball.
- The Mariners have the 20th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).
- Seattle has the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (592 total runs).
- The Mariners' .321 on-base percentage is 15th in MLB.
- Mariners hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in baseball.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- Seattle's 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.176).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryan Woo (1-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday, Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Woo has collected three quality starts this season.
- Woo has put together eight starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/17/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Away
|George Kirby
|Angel Zerpa
|8/18/2023
|Astros
|W 2-0
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|J.P. France
|8/19/2023
|Astros
|W 10-3
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Framber Valdez
|8/20/2023
|Astros
|W 7-6
|Away
|Emerson Hancock
|Hunter Brown
|8/21/2023
|White Sox
|W 14-2
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Touki Toussaint
|8/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Mike Clevinger
|8/23/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Michael Kopech
|8/25/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Brady Singer
|8/26/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Emerson Hancock
|Jordan Lyles
|8/27/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|-
|8/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Luis Medina
