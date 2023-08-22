Bryan Woo will take the hill for the Seattle Mariners (70-55) on Tuesday, August 22 versus the Chicago White Sox (49-76), who will answer with Mike Clevinger. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +135 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (1-3, 4.75 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (5-5, 3.26 ERA)

Mariners vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Mariners vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 81 times and won 46, or 56.8%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 19-13 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (59.4% winning percentage).

Seattle has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 84 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (33.3%) in those games.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 6-17 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+140) Ty France 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+155)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 7th 3rd

