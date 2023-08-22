Tuesday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (70-55) against the Chicago White Sox (49-76) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (1-3) to the mound, while Mike Clevinger (5-5) will take the ball for the White Sox.

Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Mariners vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have won 46, or 56.8%, of the 81 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle has entered 32 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 19-13 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 592 (4.7 per game).

The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.71).

Mariners Schedule