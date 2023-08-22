Ty France vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ty France (.408 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the White Sox.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .256 with 30 doubles, 10 home runs and 33 walks.
- In 75 of 122 games this year (61.5%) France has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (27%).
- He has homered in 7.4% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- France has driven home a run in 37 games this season (30.3%), including more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored at least once 54 times this season (44.3%), including 13 games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|59
|.256
|AVG
|.257
|.339
|OBP
|.336
|.423
|SLG
|.350
|24
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|20
|44/17
|K/BB
|48/16
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 3.26 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .234 to his opponents.
