On Wednesday, Cal Raleigh (.538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 86 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .223 with 44 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 129th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Raleigh has had a hit in 61 of 111 games this year (55.0%), including multiple hits 23 times (20.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his chances at the plate.

Raleigh has an RBI in 36 of 111 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42.3% of his games this season (47 of 111), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 57 .237 AVG .210 .304 OBP .296 .462 SLG .465 20 XBH 24 11 HR 13 28 RBI 34 52/17 K/BB 71/25 0 SB 0

