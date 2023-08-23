Dylan Moore vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Dylan Moore (hitting .345 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with an RBI) against the Astros.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is batting .253 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Moore has picked up a hit in 38.2% of his 34 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.6% of those games.
- In five games this year, he has homered (14.7%, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 29.4% of his games this season, Moore has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 29.4% of his games this season (10 of 34), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Other Mariners Players vs the White Sox
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.200
|AVG
|.288
|.282
|OBP
|.383
|.429
|SLG
|.673
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|6
|RBI
|10
|13/3
|K/BB
|22/6
|1
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.82 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech (5-11) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 24th start of the season. He has a 5.12 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went four innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 5.12 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
